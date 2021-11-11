KeyCorp Comments on Avery Dennison Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $145.35 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 225.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.