KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 295.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,388 shares of company stock worth $6,309,908 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

