Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $112,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

NYSE:KRC opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

