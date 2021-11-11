Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$213.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

KXS stock opened at C$206.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9,810.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$194.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$169.61. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$210.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total value of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,039,935.06. Insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110 over the last ninety days.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

