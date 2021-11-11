Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KXS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$225.67.

TSE:KXS opened at C$206.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,810.00. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$210.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$194.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.41, for a total value of C$340,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$749,458.65. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

