Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. 39,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.58%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

