Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

