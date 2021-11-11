Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after acquiring an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

