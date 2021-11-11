Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock valued at $159,676,391. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE:OLN opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

