KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Shares Up 0.1%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 59,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 128,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,482,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 425,958 shares during the period.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.