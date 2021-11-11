Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002404 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $134.71 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00074202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.46 or 0.07251560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,504.22 or 0.99512911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020305 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,719,385,859 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,925,158 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.