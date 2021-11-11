Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

KLPEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KLPEF traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

