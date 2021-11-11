Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 2.5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €30.70 ($36.12) and last traded at €30.90 ($36.35). 25,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.70 ($37.29).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.89. The company has a market cap of $489.13 million and a P/E ratio of -44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

