Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

