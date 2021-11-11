Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

