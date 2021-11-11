Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AD. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

