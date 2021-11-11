Konomi Network (KONO) Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

