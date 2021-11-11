Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,083. Koppers has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $746.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koppers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

