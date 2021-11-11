Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

