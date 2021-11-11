KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Up 0.1%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.84. 10,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 48,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.