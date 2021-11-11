KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $95.95 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $23.19 or 0.00035608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00092434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

