Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

