Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 10,430 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

