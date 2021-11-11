Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

