Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
