Laurentian Cuts Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.39.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.33%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.