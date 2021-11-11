Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legacy Housing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Legacy Housing worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.