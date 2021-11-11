Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%.
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.