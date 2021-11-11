LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LZ stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.