LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.