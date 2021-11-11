Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

