Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $127,664.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

