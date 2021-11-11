Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 16th (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group’s (NYSE:LTH) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Life Time Group had issued 39,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $702,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Life Time Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

NYSE:LTH opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.