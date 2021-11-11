Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.70

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 4281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Life Time Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

