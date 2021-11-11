LINK (LN) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. LINK has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $15.74 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINK has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $188.62 or 0.00291072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

