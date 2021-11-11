Liquity Trading 36.9% Higher This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $130.74 million and $2.54 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.54 or 0.00016214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,409,847 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

