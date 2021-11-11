Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $591,660.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

