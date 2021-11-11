Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Sells $591,660.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.