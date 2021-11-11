Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Livent worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Livent by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -339.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

