Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,456 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.