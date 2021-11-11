Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.
Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
