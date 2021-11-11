Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$106.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LBLCF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price target (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.96.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

