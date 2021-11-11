LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,901,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,787,000 after buying an additional 226,762 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $176.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.21.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.