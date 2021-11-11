LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1,406.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $67.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.369 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

