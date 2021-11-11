LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 39.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $2,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,735. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

