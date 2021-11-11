LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $204,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $256,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

