LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

BATS PSMB opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $13.94.

