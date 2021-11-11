LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $100.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

