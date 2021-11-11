LPL Financial LLC Sells 351 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,950 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $327.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.87 and a 200 day moving average of $219.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

