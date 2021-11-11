LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.