LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of LTC Properties worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.