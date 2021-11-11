Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $9.56 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

