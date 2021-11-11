Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $45.92

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 45.92, but opened at 48.39. Lucid Group shares last traded at 42.90, with a volume of 741,026 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.47.
About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
